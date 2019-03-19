LOS ANGELES — The death of longtime "Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John has been ruled as accidental.

Online records of the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner lists St. John's cause of death as "hypertrophic heart disease." That's an abnormal thickening of the heart that can make it harder to pump blood.

CBS Los Angeles, which saw a more complete version of the findings, reported that the heart disease was combined with an accidental alcohol overdose.

St. John was found dead in his L.A. home back on February 3. He was 52 years old.

St. John had played the character of Neil Winters on the popular CBS soap for 27 years. He won two Daytime Emmy awards for his work.

He also made guest appearances on other TV shows, including "The Cosby Show" and "Happy Days."

He had been married twice and had three children: a son and two daughters. However, his son died in 2014. St. John had written on social media and spoken in interviews about his deep grief over his son's death since that time.

"Young and the Restless" aired his final episode on February 6, and produced a tribute two days later. However, Entertainment Weekly reported exclusively Tuesday that another tribute will air in late April, bringing back former cast members including Shemar Moore and Victoria Rowell.