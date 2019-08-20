CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police say Stephen Smith, the suspect, died by suicide Tuesday night as he was surrounded by law enforcement.

An inmate who walked off a work detail in Clayton County is wanted in a Florida murder, authorities said.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Stephen Michael Smith never returned from a work release program at Clayton Transitional Center on August 15. He was serving time on a robbery conviction, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the Gulf County Sheriff's Office in Port St. Joe, Florida, named Smith as a suspect in the shooting death of 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton.

Authorities believe Upton was killed in a drug deal that went wrong.

Before he died, Upton identified Smith as the gunman, according to sheriff's officials. He also identified a woman, 44-year-old Destiney Jene Terry, who was present at the shooting and who had helped arrange the meeting.

The U.S. Marshals has offered a $10,000 reward for information that results in Smith's arrest.

Smith is described as a 34-year-old white male, approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He's from LaGrange, Georgia. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Terry was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with principal to second degree murder.

