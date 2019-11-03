JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A resident at East Tennessee State University's Quillen College of Medicine was among the 157 people killed Sunday following the crash of an Ethiopian jetliner, the school confirmed to WCYB Monday.

Dr. Manisha Nukavarapu was in her second year of residency at the Johnson City school in internal medicine and was on her way home to visit her family, according to ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith.

CNN is reporting the type of aircraft involved- a Boeing 737 MAX 8- has been involved in two deadly crashes in the past six months. The airliner went down just six minutes after takeoff, according to the Associated Press.

Here is the official statement from ETSU on the passing of Dr. Manisha Nukavarapu:

A second-year resident physician at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine was among the 157 people who died in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on Sunday, March 10.

Dr. Manisha Nukavarapu was a resident physician at Quillen’s Department of Internal Medicine. She was a graduate of Guntur Medical College in Guntur, India, and was flying to Kenya to visit relatives.

Those who knew her described her as a fine resident, a delightful person and dedicated physician. She will be greatly missed by her colleagues and patients at Quillen College of Medicine.