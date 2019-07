The Blount County Sheriff's Office says no one was hurt in an overnight fire at the Tremont Lodge and Resort's event center in Townsend.

Deputies say the fire started around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says the building that burned was the event center and not any of the buildings that house guests, and no one was inside the building when it caught fire.

Investigators said the building was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.