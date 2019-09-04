KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. It's a time to shine a light on a huge issue in our country. Advocates said it's a light that should never be turned off.

"Every 92 seconds someone is a victim of sexual assault," Brittany Thompson, the Sexual Assault Response Team Coordinator at the Helen Ross McNabb Center, said.

It's an eye-opening statistic that advocates like Thompson are working to lower.

"One out of ten children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday," Thompson said.

Experts said education is a big issue when it comes to sexual assault awareness.

"I don't think the public is educated on that enough," Thompson said.

With more people sharing their specific experiences, experts said you're probably hearing about it more than you did 30 years ago.

"The definition hasn't changed, but it's something we talk about these days a lot more," Thompson said.

Thompson said she doesn't think certain things were acceptable in the past that aren't today, but those impacted, men or woman, now have the courage to come forward.

"Some things that we weren't talking about 30 years ago, it was just hush hush, people are talking about in mainstream media on a daily basis," Thompson said.

Thompson explained its important to establish consent whenever you're touching other people, because you might not know what they're going through.

"We've all gotten in that thing where we want to hug goodbye and hello, especially in the South. The right way to do it is to ask for a hug. You need to have a conversation before you touch," Thompson said.

She said this is important because you could be triggering past memories if you touch someone with good intent, but without permission.

"This is happening at an alarming rate and if we don't talk about it, we are silencing those victims who need to come forward and need help," Thompson said.

Officials at Helen Ross McNabb said they want to see more education in the schools at a very young age when it comes to sexual assault. They want to expand education on consent and boundaries.

