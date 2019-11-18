SEYMOUR, Tenn. — If you've ever held a raffle in Tennessee or sold tickets for a chance to win a prize, you might have broken the law. The Seymour Youth Wrestling team found out the hard way.

In the state of Tennessee, gambling is illegal and raffles fall under that category. But, we see these types of fundraisers all the time from small organizations and even churches.

So why is that? It's a question Seymour Youth Wresting Coach Michael Crain also had.

"There is no malice behind it," Crain explained. "It is simply we are looking for ways to give kids an opportunity to participate in youth sports."

Crain mentioned some players or participants may not have the money necessary to play or be a part of a youth team, but he doesn't want that to be the case. He said he's been using raffles as a way to raise money on youth sports teams for years.

"It's just been until this year that I found out I was breaking the law," Crain shrugged. "I mean churches that I've gone to, other youth programs... everyone's in violation of this law and nobody knows about it."

The team was raising money to get new uniforms and gear.

This year, each ticket purchased would go towards a chance to win a Glock handgun, which is why Crain thinks an anonymous person reported the raffle to the state.

WBIR

"And there was a big picture of Seymour and a gun, so someone probably saw that and decided they didn't like the way that looked," Crain noted.

Crain said like many others he didn't know this was illegal until he got a call from the Tennessee Secretary of State and the District Attorney.

"I was surprised because there are so many raffles like this," Crain explained. "We see them all the time and I can't tell you how many events I've been to where I've seen this happen."

The law explains, "Only a qualified 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) organization that has submitted an application to the Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming and that has been approved by the Tennessee General Assembly can hold a raffle."

Crain wants that to be changed.

"I'd love to figure out a way to get this reworded," Crain admitted. "I mean we see exemptions put into things all the time."

Until then, the team is brainstorming new ways to raise funds.

"We're just gonna have to get more creative and hopefully figure out a way to get a hold of the right people to make this change because it needs to," Crain assured.

The team has since started accepting donations through this website. All the money goes directly to the organization's account. The funds raised will go toward helping kids have the necessary gear and uniforms.

Not all fundraisers are illegal. Organizations can accept donations and have silent auctions. The bottom line is all raffles have to be approved by the state, big or small, or you're breaking the law.

