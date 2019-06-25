WASHINGTON — It's that time of the year again and this time around there are even more restrictions in place for the Fourth of July on the National Mall and surrounding areas.

That's because President Donald Trump is planning an event at the Lincoln Memorial in addition to the traditional events that have happened in years prior.

For starters, the National Independence Day Parade will step off at 11:45 a.m. on Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW. There will be marching bands, military units, floats, drill teams and the whole nine yards, government officials said in a release.

Trump's "Salute to America" at the Lincoln Memorial is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. He is expected to "lead a celebration of America's military with music, military demonstrations and flyovers," according to a release. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. (More on that in a minute)

The annual "A Capital Fourth" happens on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building at 8 p.m.

Then, the fireworks display is slated to begin at 9:07 p.m. This year, the fireworks are being launched from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial.

RELATED: TIMELINE: 4th Of July Storms

All these events mean elaborate street closures.

Below is a map of the designated closures, per officials, plus some of the restrictions for the waterways. To see a full written list, keep scrolling down.

RELATED: Looking for a fun fireworks show this July 4?

Closures from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge (TR Bridge) Inbound to Constitution Avenue; all traffic will be diverted to the E Street Expressway

Independence Avenue, SW from 15th Street to 23rd Street, SW

23rd Street, NW (northbound) from Constitution Avenue to Virginia Avenue, NW; southbound 23rd Street, NW will be allowed to flow and access outbound TR Bridge

22nd Street, NW from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street, NW from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street, NW from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street, NW from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street, NW from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street, NW from New York Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street, NW from Pennsylvania to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street, NW from Pennsylvania to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Henry Bacon Drive, NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 23rd Street, NW

Arlington Memorial Bridge (to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic)

Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue, NW

Maine Avenue, SW will be closed at I-395 to all westbound traffic

Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only

The northbound HOV lanes of the 14th Street Bridge will be diverted to eastbound I-395. The northbound main lanes of the 14th Street Bridge will also be diverted to eastbound I-395.

Closures from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9th Street Tunnel

12th Street Tunnel

There are extensive street closures this Fourth of July.

Metro PD

The 3rd Street Tunnel will stay open.

National Mall Public Entry Access points (open at 10 a.m.)

Constitution Avenue and 20th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue and 17th Street, NW

Madison Drive and 15th Street, NW

Westside of 14th Street, north of Independence Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue and Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW (i.e. formerly 15th Street)

East Basin Drive, just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from this checkpoint)

East Basin Drive at the Inlet Bridge

RELATED: Metro releases hours, operations plan for Fourth of July

Metrorail information

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11:30 p.m.

Trains will operate on a Saturday schedule, every 12 minutes on each line until about 2 p.m. gradually ramping up to near rush-hour service levels thereafter.

Scheduled track work on the Blue and Yellow lines continues; free shuttle buses replace trains between Reagan National Airport and Van Dorn Street & Huntington stations.

Due to large crowds, bicycles and large coolers are not permitted after 2:00 p.m.

Due to changes in this year’s festivities, the Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The Memorial Bridge will be cut off completely — even to pedestrians. That means no taking Metro to Arlington National Cemetery and walking to the National Mall to watch fireworks.

The National Mall side of Smithsonian station will become "entry only" after 9 p.m. to accommodate returning crowds. The Independence Avenue entrance of Smithsonian station will be available for both entry and exit throughout the entire day.

Due to the Foggy Bottom station's proximity to the Lincoln Memorial, it may become "entry only" prior to festivities and "exit only" afterward, WMATA said in a release.

Parking: Free at all Metro-operated facilities.

Fares: Off-Peak fares will be in effect all day.

MetroAccess: Regular service hours. Subscription trips are cancelled. Please ensure all July 4 reservations are booked before 4:30 p.m. on July 3.

Customer Service: Open 7 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. by calling 202 637-7000; Lost & Found will be closed.

WMATA recommended avoiding the Smithsonian stop if you can, since it often gets overcrowded during large events on the National Mall. They offered the following list of alternative stops and suggested walking from there, and avoiding a transfer from your origin line:

Foggy Bottom (Orange, Silver and Blue Lines)

Due to this station's proximity to the Lincoln Memorial, it may become "entry only" prior to festivities and "exit only" afterward.

Metro Center (Red, Orange, Silver, and Blue Lines)

Federal Triangle (Orange, Silver and Blue Lines)

Archives (Yellow and Green Lines)

Gallery Place (Red, Yellow and Green Lines)

Judiciary Square (Red Line)

Union Station (Red Line)

L'Enfant Plaza (Orange, Silver, Blue, Yellow, and Green Lines)

Capitol South (Orange, Silver, and Blue Lines)

Federal Center SW (Orange, Silver and Blue Lines)

Metrobus information

Metrobus will be running on the Saturday schedule. Expect detours around the National Mall.

Routes 30N, 30S, 32, 33, 34, 36, 52, 70, 74, 79 and P6 operate along the perimeter of the Mall at various locations.

Use the WMATA Trip Planner for specific date and time travel information, as some nearby Metrobus routes operate Monday through Friday only.

Watercraft restrictions on the Potomac River

South of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to the Arlington Memorial Bridge will be a No Anchorage Zone.

There will be a designated anchorage zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the west side of the Potomac River (Virginia shore side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the Pentagon Lagoon to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

There will be a watercraft safety zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (Washington, DC side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the Pentagon Lagoon to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. This means no boating, no anchoring.

Watercrafts will be allowed to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge.

There may be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Anyone who wants more information on boating restrictions should call 202-727-4582.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.