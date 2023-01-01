Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect

Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday.

Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.

"I couldn't sit and let another veteran end their life. I couldn't sit and watch another person fall into addiction with opioids," Beshear said. "We had to do something to provide what relief we can and I hope also push the General Assembly to do in their job."

The order only requires qualified Kentuckians to keep a receipt.

Advocacy groups continue to call it major step in the right direction, but are working to compel lawmakers to do more by sharing their own personal connections to the issue.

Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis co-founder Julie Cantwell says her son Preston has drug-resistant epilepsy, and he's been using medical marijuana from out of state for three years.

"He hasn't had a seizure since he started using it, and he had had seizures sometimes upwards of 200 times a day," she said.

Beshear says law enforcement officers around the state have been given palm cards. The cards will let officers know exactly what qualifies travelers to legally have medical marijuana in their possession.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.