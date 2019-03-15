KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Drivers, beware. Starting on Sunday, lanes will be closed on I-40 in Knoxville for resurfacing and bridge repair work between the James White Parkway (Mile Marker 388) and the Holston River Bridge (Mile Marker 395), a news release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

The work will take place on both I-40 West and East.

Crews will work on the road between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. every night from Sunday through Friday, March 22.

TDOT asks that motorists use extreme caution in the area since workers will be present.

The work is part of a long-term resurfacing project that will take place each week on a nightly schedule through September 2019, the release said.