KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Missouri took a look at how children understand reciprocity in relationships and how young. But local experts believe the idea of children trying to figure out relationships is normal.

"They're going to be curious and they're gonna start noticing the other gender or children looking different than them," Child Psychotherapist, Shannon Herron said.

She said from birth, babies are already making bonds and building human connections.

"It never really goes away, there's always a longing for someone to want to feel connected to somebody else," she said.

Herron works at Thriveworks, a counseling and coaching practice in West Knoxville. She said when children start to ask about their relationships it is a good opportunity for parents to give them space to talk through their feelings.

"Listening and really validate what they are saying and validating what they are feeling is vital," she said.

But the practice of talking through feelings with kids is something Herron believes benefits a child in more ways than one, starting with self-esteem.

"First and foremost is builds confidence because now they know I have a safe space to go and someone is listening," she said. "It's very important for caregivers to be that safe place for the child so they can continue to be that throughout their teenage years."

While learning how to communicant won't stop young people from experiencing heartbreak, Herron said it might give them the tools to move forward when they start building real relationships.

"They're going to learn to respect themselves and to respect others, they are going to be able to use their words to communicate how they are feeling, what they are thinking in a healthy way," she said.