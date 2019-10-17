NEW ORLEANS — Two giant, badly damaged construction cranes towering over a partially collapsed hotel project are to be demolished Friday with a series of controlled explosions.

New Orleans leaders hope to drop the cranes straight down without damaging nearby businesses and historic buildings around the site at the edge of the French Quarter. Fire Chief Tim McConnell said Thursday that small explosives would be placed at specific weak points to minimize damage to the remaining construction site.

“They’re putting explosives on the cranes, they’re cutting parts with torches, they’re doing this with respect to the people we have inside, to allow us the best chance for recovery and to ensure that it doesn’t fall on the gas line and electric line,” McConnell said. “They’re using charges in such a way that makes sure more of it gets into the building and nothing falls outside of the curb.”

One of the crane towers is about 270 feet high, the other about 300 feet. Both have massive cross arms adding more tonnage. Neither is stable.

RELATED: Did you work on the Hard Rock Hotel project? We want to talk to you

"The rear tower moved four inches overnight, the one in the front moved two inches," McConnell said. "They're not designed to do that."

Leaders scrambled for a plan to bring down the mult-ton structures ahead of approaching tropical weather. Forecasters said a tropical storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico and affect the area by Friday night.

“The impetus is this weather coming in,” McConnell said. “We want to be in control of how this happens. The goal is to try to get it done before this weather comes in tomorrow night.”

At a news conference, authorities said the storm was expected to move east of the city, but could still kick up stiffer winds and rain that might contribute to the cranes tumbling in dangerous directions.

"There is still a possibility of tropical-storm-force winds here in New Orleans," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "That is not the probability. But there is a probability that we're going to have elevated winds regardless."

RELATED: Live: Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapse

Demolition is set for Friday evening, before sundown. McConnell said an already wide evacuation area around the site would be expanded ahead of the explosion. Director of Homeland Security Collin Arnold said that officials will go door-to-door and contact residents by every means possible to make sure everyone is out long before the charges are detonated.

Gas to a major utility line was being shut down and steps were being taken to protect that line and underground electrical lines that could be affected by falling debris. McConnell said the line would be severely damaged were a crane to land on it.

If the operation is successful, McConnell said, the towers will drop vertically and simultaneously. "Think of it like it's melting," he told reporters.

Experts, including firms that worked on Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to bring down damaged buildings, have been working around the clock since Saturday to devise a means of safely bringing down the cranes.

Flanking McConnell were Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. They had met with state and local emergency officials and consulted with weather forecasters prior to Thursday's news conference.

An 18-story Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapsed Saturday morning in blinding clouds of dust, killing three workers and injuring more than 20 people, one of whom was still hospitalized Thursday. Only one of three bodies in the rubble has been recovered because recovery crews have been hampered by the instability of what remains of the partially standing building.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has said it will investigate.

Lawsuits are also being filed. Among the latest announced Thursday was a suit on behalf of 10 injured people filed by the law firms Morgan & Morgan and Herman, Herman & Katz LLC. The latter is known for its role as leaders of a plaintiffs committee in lawsuits against BP over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill, as well as in litigation over defective Chinese drywall that caused damage in numerous homes.

RELATED: Shortcuts taken, warnings ignored at Hard Rock site, lawsuit alleges

Defendants include the project investors, 1031 Canal Development and Kailas Companies; Harry Baker Smith Architects; Heaslip Engineering; and main contractor Citadel Builders.

As of Thursday, none of the defendants had commented on the litigation or on the possible causes of the collapse.

Previous Coverage:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.