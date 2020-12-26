FAA restricts flights over site of Nashville bombing, classifying it as "National Defense Airspace"

An alert issued by the FAA says "deadly force" could be used against pilots who appear to pose a security threat.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Aviation Administration is restricting flights over the site of Friday morning's bombing in downtown Nashville.

An alert issued by the FAA classified the airspace around where the explosion happened as "National Defense Airspace," saying "deadly force" could be used against pilots who appear to pose a security threat. The temporary restriction applies to one nautical mile around the site.

Pilots not adhering to the restrictions “may be intercepted, detained and interviewed by law enforcement/security personnel,” according to the alert.

The restrictions will go through 4:45 p.m. on December 30.

Some background: Officials said they believe the bombing was "intentional." At around 6:30 a.m. on December 25 there was an announcement from a recreational vehicle parked on the street along Second Avenue North near Commerce Street. Minutes later, the vehicle exploded.

Three people were hurt and Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at least 20 buildings were damaged.

The FBI is conducting an investigation into what happened.