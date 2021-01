Ready-4-K sends weekly text messages with facts, tips and activities to help children learn and grow.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — State leaders introduced a new free text messaging program for parents with students learning at home.

It's for families with students in Pre-K through third grade.

140,000 families in 86 school districts started receiving the messages today.