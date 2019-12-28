FRANKLIN, Tenn — Two families are preparing to say goodbye to their loved ones on Saturday.

Paul Trapeni, 21, and Clayton Beathard, 22, were stabbed to death across the street from a Midtown bar nearly a week ago.

"We never imagined we would be doing this with the Beathards especially in the way that it all happened," Pastor Steve Berger of Grace Chapel said.

Berger has known the Beathard family for a decade. He'll be the pastor for Clayton's funeral.

"To bring hope and healing to the people that show up and that hope and healing comes through the person of Jesus Christ," Berger said.

Berger has also met the Trapeni family since Paul's death.

The pastor knows what it's like to lose a child. His son, Josiah, 19, died in a car crash in Franklin a little over 10 years ago.

"Because we've been friends for so long, they watched us walk through it through the years. Knowing that we've experienced what they've experienced helps them," Berger said.

Berger and his wife now help other grieving families as part of their ministry.

The pastor said the greatest gift the community can give right now is prayer.

Paul's funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m., at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, located at 435 Main Street, Franklin, Tennessee. Following the service, Paul will be buried at the Garden of Angels at Williamson Memorial Gardens, by the funeral home.

The Beathard family will celebrate Clayton Beathard's life at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Grace Chapel located at 3297 Southall Road in Franklin. The family said a reception with fellowship will follow the service at the church.