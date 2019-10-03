GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park experienced high winds, downed trees, high creek waters and muddy ground after the weeks of bad weather in East Tennessee.

On Sunday, families made their way to the Smokies to breathe in the fresh air and take a sigh of relief.

Families from near and far hit the trails to get some time in with nature and each other.

Nine-year-old Jenna Raney lives in Sevier County and said she couldn't stand being inside any longer.

“It’s a beautiful day outside today, so I was like, 'Come on we’ve got to do something today,'” Raney urged her parents.

Jenna's dad, Jimmy Raney, says he loves connecting with nature, so it wasn't a hard choice.

”I’m just glad to be out with my family enjoying the wildlife and nature,” Raney noted.

However, the Raney family hasn't been able to venture out and explore the great outdoors recently, even with the GSMNP right in their backyard, because of all the rain and damage in the park.

”In the last month I don’t know that we’ve been up here anywhere in maybe the last couple of months," Raney guessed. "Just because of all the wet and the cold. And the mud and all that stuff, so it’s nice to be out where it’s not raining.”

Rain, high winds, mud, and road closures have steered several families away from visiting the Smokies and even being outside.

National Park officials say every time there is a potential for high wind they are forced to shut down roads like Newfound Gap, because the threat of falling trees is so high.

But when there’s a break in the bad weather, it doesn’t take long for feet to hit the trail.

A group of families visiting from Nashville, D.C. and Canada said they were worried their weekend trip would be filled with bad weather, but they were overjoyed the forecast changed.

Josh Caldwell lives in Nashville and said he and his family were able to get some much-needed fresh air.

“We were hoping it was going to be nice weather and it looked like it was going to be rotten the whole weekend and then changed at the last minute so we got a really nice day today,” Caldwell smiled.

Overall, right now, families are looking forward to those sunnier skies and more time together outside.

”You’ve got to enjoy what God provided for you,” Jim Raney noted.