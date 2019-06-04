SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — At 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nick Grazzanti and his family were fast asleep when their house burst into flames.

"What initially woke my sister-in-law up was the dog going crazy," the homeowner, Nick Grazzanti, said.

Their dog, Turbo, started barking, wouldn't stop, and eventually woke them up.

"She (sister-in-law) said she thought the house is on fire," Grazzanti said.

Out of nowhere, fire was taking over their home in a hurry.

"The kitchen window had blown out from the fire and it was actually going across the ceiling," Grazzanti said.

Nick, the father of a one, four and nine-year-old, raced to get them out of the house.

"I went into the babies' room where my youngest daughter was also sleeping and the windows were out and flames were coming in so I grabbed them," Grazzanti said.

Dodging the fire on the way out, luckily the family managed to get out and save one of their cars. Nick said they jumped in, reversed, and just watched their house burn down in front of their eyes.

"By the time the first responders got here, it was gone," he said.

The house was left unrecognizable and nothing was saved from inside except the clothes on their backs.

Nick said he only had one thought in his mind when it happened.

"All I was thinking about was my kids and how I was going to get my kids out," Grazzanti said.

He said the smoke alarms never went off and things could've ended much differently if it wasn't for his dog.

"It's just stuff and I know everyone says that, but I was just fortunate to get my kids out," he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Now, they're waiting on their insurance company to tell them what's next, but they do plan to rebuild and again.