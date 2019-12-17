MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across Memphis are remembering a loyal Tigers basketball fan and a founding member of the Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church who died after a fall at the UT/Memphis basketball game in Knoxville.

Rodell Boyd’s daughter posted pictures of her father on Facebook. Boyd was an active member of the Memphis Tigers Rebounders Basketball Club and traveled with the group to the game.

Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton and Shelby County leaders are among the dozens expressing condolences online.

Boyd was 88-years-old.

