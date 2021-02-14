Family members identified teenager who was killed leaving school Friday as Stanley Freeman Jr.

Family members said Stanley was an honorable student who dreamed of playing college sports.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Family members confirmed to Channel 10 that the 16-year-old who was shot and killed while leaving school on Friday was Stanley Freeman Jr.

Stanley’s family said he was an honorable student who had dreams of playing collegiate sports one day.

His coach of more than 7 years recalled his memories of Stanley.

“He was a genuine, loving, respectful kid with a big heart that loved everyone, the same if not more than we loved him,” said Nathan Guy.

Guy said Stanley was not only a player on his team, but a young man he considers one of his own.

“He was a big part of so many lives... he was not only a player of mine but a son to me and my wife," Guy said. "We loved him like he was our son."