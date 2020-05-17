KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family and small baby are safe after an attic fire broke out in Powell on Saturday night.

Rural Metro said the fire broke out on 7625 Blueberry Road around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Upon the arrival of the initial crews, a Rural Metro spokesperson said they discovered heavy fire from the right side of the house.

That fire extended into the attic. The spokesperson said an "aggressive attack" was deployed both inside and outside to stop the spread of the fire.

All occupants, including a small baby, had self evacuated prior to the fire department's arrival.

The Red Cross is currently taking care of the family.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be any foul play involved.

There were no injuries and no pets involved.

Photo permission granted to Rural Metro by the family.

