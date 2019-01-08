HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — The family of the New Jersey man found after four nights missing in the Smokies is thanking the crews for their search.

Kevin Lynch, 58, has dementia and is recovering in the hospital.

Rescue teams found him in what they called fair condition Wednesday afternoon. He was less than a mile from where he had been seen last.

Park officials said Lynch responded when the searchers called out his name.

Lynch was last seen Saturday near the park boundary at The Swag Resort in Hawyood County, North Carolina.

In a statement, the Lynch family wrote, "Our family is deeply grateful for the unbelievable outpouring of efforts and resources to find our Kevin, to hold us up throughout the ordeal of his disappearance, and to bring Kevin safely back to his wife, children, extended family and many friends. We can’t say enough about how appreciative we are for so many who gave their time, skills, and resources to the astounding operation of finding him.

Sincere thanks to the NPS, the numerous Haywood County agencies, and all the other organizations, totaling more than 35, that took part in an extensive and complex coordinated effort to rescue Kevin. The Swag proprietors and staff, who made us feel so welcome, provided for us and comforted us during the rescue endeavor now feel like family to us. There are no words that adequately express our gratitude.

Despite the painful anxiety of waiting days to know what the outcome would be, the astounding generosity and selfless dedication from those involved in his rescue was heartwarming and amazing. This, beside the relief of having Kevin back, is what we will remember most vividly and take home with us.

Thank you also to the families of all the rescue team members who were affected by the hours demanded by this effort. We also are grateful to all the concerned citizens and visitors who remained on the lookout for Kevin and shared our anxieties for him during his time gone."

Lynch has dementia, and park officials said they may not be able to get the full story.

Experts said it's possible Lynch wandered off and didn't notice the length of time he was missing.

"As the disease progresses, a lot of times they lose that kind of insight to be panicked because I'm lost, and so they will just continue to drive, continue to walk," said Janice Wade-Whitehead, the president and CEO of Alzheimer's Tennessee.

Wade-Whitehead said families can sign up for the FOUND MedicAlert program, which helps streamline searches for missing loved ones.