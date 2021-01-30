2 mobile homes destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

Officials said the home in the 9600 block of Will Merritt Road in Strawberry Plains caught fire around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two mobile homes in East Knox County were destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Officials said the homes in the 9600 block of Will Merritt Road in Strawberry Plains caught fire around 12:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the two mobile homes fully engulfed with flames. Officials said no one had been home for hours. No injuries were reported.

According to Rural Metro, the home is a total loss. Rural Metro said firefighters had the challenging task of hauling water from a nearby hydrant due to water supply being an issue in the area.