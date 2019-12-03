Just like Ole' Red knew he was headed south, these Blake Shelton fans knew where they were giving themselves a shot at free concert tickets.

Hundreds gathered at the country superstar's newest restaurant for a citywide scavenger hunt, in the hopes of winning free tickets to Shelton’s concert Wednesday night.

It’s all part of the restaurant’s #SpringBlake opening event.

The restaurant set up five different stops around downtown. Fans followed the first clue that was posted on social media, then that led them to other clues.

At each stop, they received a word and a clue to the next location.

They then returned to Ole Red, where they put together a full phrase and entered a raffle.

Michael Standley is a host at Ole Red and said he could tell people were into the activity.

"It’s so fun," Standley said. "You come to Gatlinburg you usually walk around. Now we give you something to do while you’re walking around. So it’s gonna be awesome."

Shelton's concert is tomorrow night on Ole Red's grand stage, but #SpringBlake celebrations continue through March 17.

