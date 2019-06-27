MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — An 82-year-old farmer was rescued from a sinkhole Wednesday after his tractor fell into a sinkhole he didn't see.

The Meigs County Emergency Services posted on Facebook that the man fell approximately 12 feet into cold water.

The post didn't say how the farmer was doing but said there was a great community response to assist Meigs Emergency Services in the extraction of this farmer.

"Thanks to ALL for this successful rescue," the post read.

10News has reached out to the Meigs County Emergency Services for more information.