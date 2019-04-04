FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The Town of Farragut said Thursday its beaver problem is solved.... after a massive beaver dam rerouted Turkey Creek.

Mayor Ron Williams said at least one beaver built the huge dam right behind town hall.

He said beavers are not uncommon in the wetland habitats in the area but city leaders started to worry about this one because it actually changed the flow of the creek.

"They're fine when they build their lodge and don't tear up peoples property and don't move the water flow. In this case, it did move the water flow very close to a residential area," Farragut Mayor Ron Williams.

The town worked with a wildlife service to humanely trap the male beaver that they believe is responsible then release him in another area.

That expert also said the traps he uses are the best and safest for the animals.

"We'd take some bait, tie it into the back of the trap, get it stable so it won't fall left or right and so they respond to this very well. So then you got a 60 to 80- pound beaver in a cage trap and its hard to maneuver around," said Randy Wolfe Varmint Brothers.

He said he has seen a huge increase in beavers in the area over the last several decades and the animals can actually be extremely destructive.

