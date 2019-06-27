KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Farragut property that pre-dates the Civil War could become home to a park-like plaza that the town wants to make a gateway to its future downtown.

The town has worked for years to restore the Campbell Station Inn at the corner of Campbell Station and Kingston Pike.

Campbell Station Inn

WBIR

Now that the exterior of the inn has been restored, leaders want to see it become a community gathering place that includes two open laws for special events.

One is a round lawn located near the intersection that will be raised above the level of the road, and the other is a large open area behind the inn, the town said its magazine called Farragut Insider.

It will also include permanent restrooms, a new tiered entrance from the corner sidewalk, and two new entrance drives and a connection to Village Green Shopping Center.

According to the town, the area will be extensively landscaped with trees, bushes and flowers. Outdoor lighting will be installed, and accent lighting will be added to the inn and some large trees along Kingston Pike.

The town hopes work will be complete by early 2020. Plans for the project are nearly complete and should go out for bid in July and if that goes well, construction could begin by the end of the summer.