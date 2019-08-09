HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Johnson City man was struck and killed by a semi-truck Saturday on I-81 while trying to retrieve his bicycle on foot.

The bicycle had fallen out of the bed of Jason Shearin's pickup truck. He pulled off to the side of the road and walked over to get his bike back.

A commercial semi-truck driver was in the right lane, saw the man in the roadway and moved into left lane away from the man.

The man was in the middle of the road but attempted to move back away from the semi-truck.

However, he was unable to move back quick enough to avoid the on-coming semi-truck.

There are currently no criminal charges filed against the driver of the semi-truck.