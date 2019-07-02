GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were able to save a 12-year-old boy and his father early Thursday in Greene County after rising waters swept away their vehicle.

The boy and his father were able to get on top of the car while waiting for a boat to rescue them on Concord Road, according to Greene County Sheriff.

Additionally, a vehicle stalled out on Pottertown Road which prompted another boat rescue.

Dispatch phone lines are down in Hawkins County, however, calls are being routed. You're reminded to call 911 only if there is an emergency.

Many roads in Hawkins County and Unicoi County are impassable due to flooding. A part of State Route 107 in Unicoi County is closed due to a fallen tree.

Tennessee State Route 66 is closed near the Hawkins/Hancock County line. Additionally, three to four feet of water is on Spruce Pines Road.

