CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Department of Public Safety officers say they've expanded their search for a missing 6-year-old girl and have released a new video in that effort.

Cayce DPS Sgt. Evan Antley said at a news conference Wednesday that they're trying to stop some misinformation out there about the search for Faye Swetlik, and they're encouraging people to only trust information coming from officials.

"Rumors that false could potentially divert valuable resources that could bring the girl home," Antley said.

Anyone with information on where she might be should call the hotline set up for tips at 803-205-4444.

Investigation Latest:

Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. Monday while playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Cayce DPS Chief Byron Snellgrove had said Tuesday that the little girl's mother was home at the time of the disappearance.

Investigators said Faye rode the bus home from school and got off near her home. Officers have released a new video taken from a bus surveillance camera of the moment when the little girl got off the vehicle. They're asking people to share that video out.

At this point, officers said they're still actively searching for the girl. The search area has been expanded out past the initial one-mile radius, and has now stretched almost to Interstate 26.

More than 250 officers have been part of the search, going door to door, speaking to neighbors and searching the family home. Snellgrove said he invited the FBI to join the search, and they are actively participating in the search.

Antley said they have a systematic way of doing things and that's why bringing in volunteers would be counterproductive to collecting evidence.

Officers had asked residents with RING doorbells to check their video feed for clues or information about Swetlik. Investigators say they've gotten a good response from the public, and they're looking at videos and expanding on leads.

She has also been entered into the NCIC database as missing.

'I Want My Baby Back'" The Family Speaks Out:

Tuesday night, Faye's grandmother, Ruth Collins, spoke for the first time on her granddaughter's disappearance.

"I want my baby back," Collins said. "We've got to find her."

Collins attended the prayer vigil with other family members and close friends.

"We're worried of course, very distraught, but we have to keep thinking of positive thoughts," says Monica Foutz, a friend of the family. "We have to keep thinking that they're going to find her. We're just waiting on them to do it."

WLTX's sister station WCNC Charlotte went to Faye’s father’s home in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon. His girlfriend, who considers herself Faye’s stepmother, said they last saw Faye around Christmas time, but they were actually planning to visit her in Cayce, South Carolina this weekend.The girlfriend said they are hoping anyone with video surveillance will provide it to police, adding they also hope anyone with information will call the special tip line for the case.

Who is Faye?

Swetlik is a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School. Snellgrove talked Tuesday little bit about the kind of girl Swetlik is.

"Faye is a bubbly, energetic," he said. "Faye's teacher loves her, Faye's SRO loves her, Faye's classmates love her. When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everybody loves Faye."

Snellgrove said the girl loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats, and playing outside.

Foutz and Collins say Faye likes to collect rocks, play outside and take selfies with her family and friends.

"She's fun, bubbly, loves to color, always has a smile on her face and the prettiest blue eyes you've ever seen," says Foutz. "A smile that would melt your heart."

Special Tipline Set Up:

Anyone with information on where she might be should call the hotline set up for tips at 803-205-4444 or the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.