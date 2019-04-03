KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to TN Valley Pain Specialists on John Sevier Highway Monday morning to help state authorities conduct an investigation.

According to FBI spokesperson Jason Pack, crews are conducting "court-authorized activity there".

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it was also working alongside state and federal authorities as part of an ongoing investigation at the location on the 2800 block of John Sevier Highway.

It was unclear what the investigation entailed.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.