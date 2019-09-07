KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former Knoxville Police Officer has been sued by a man alleging excessive force while the officer was with the department.

Brent E. Cox filed a federal suit in May against Geraldo Orta.

Orta no longer works at KPD. He was fired last summer.

RELATED: Former Vol football player fired from KPD

In August 2018, authorities said Geraldo Orta lied on the job. The 25 year-old played defensive back for the Volunteers from 2011 to 2014. He was sworn in as a Knoxville Police officer in August 2017.

In the suit, Cox alleges Orta used excessive force against him when he was shocked with a Taser in May 2018 in South Knoxville.

Orta responded to the Big Lots on Chapman Highway and found Vox outside the back of the store's loading docks. The lawsuit said Orta believed Cox was using paint cans in order to become intoxicated.

Cox claimed he is a heart patient and the Tasing resulted in damage to his pacemaker. In the suit, Cox said he told Orta that he had a pacemaker and left the Big Lots. He said he came back to the store to get his belongings, including his teeth and wallet and that's when he was shocked with the Taser.

Cox said in the suit that his medical expenses were more than $500,000.

"After tazing Mr. Cox, and while Mr. Cox was lying on the ground unable to move, Defendant Orta stomped on his head and back," the suit alleges. "Defendant Orta’s attack on Mr. Cox caused severe damage to his neck, back and internal organs."

According to the lawsuit, Cox is a veteran of the United States Army. Knox County court records said Cox has an arrest history that includes disorder conduct and inhaling intoxicants.

The suit also named Knox County and the city of Knoxville as defendants.