KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — FedEx and Dollar General are working together to make it easier for people to pick up and drop off packages.
In a new partnership, the companies will allow FedEx pickups and dropoffs at Dollar General stores.
The service will be rolled out this summer starting with 1,500 Dollar General stores, according to a release.
They hope to offer the service at more than 8,000 stores by the end of 2020.
"The Dollar General alliance will increase the FedEx Retail Convenience Network to more than 62,000 retail locations," the release said.
The goal is to provide more accessibility to those living in rural communities.
"By leveraging Dollar General’s unique rural store footprint, more than 90 percent of Americans will ultimately live within five miles of a FedEx hold retail location," the release said.
According to Dollar General's store location map, there are 27 stores within a 10-mile radius of Knoxville.
