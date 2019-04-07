KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While dozens of 4th of July vendors put up their tents and booths, families soaked up the sun and cooled down at World's Fair Park. But city special events director, Judith Foltz, said there is plenty to look forward to at the festival.

"We also have a rock climbing wall, miniature golf, everything is free, keep that in mind," she said.

The holiday is expected to bring warm temperatures with highs in the 80's, so Foltz encouraged families to stay hydrated.

"We have free water available as well as the food trucks are all here," she said.

In case of a weather emergency, you are going to want to keep an eye on LED screens set up around the park.

"You will see a weather plan and an evacuation plan announced throughout the day every hour, on the hour," she said.

Definitely prepare for the possibility of storms, even if skies look clear. With the summer weather we've been seeing, rain has been popping up with little warning.

The night before the Fourth of July, strong storms did just that -- which ended up causing Gatlinburg's midnight parade to be canceled for safety reasons.

As far as security goes, there are some things you can't bring. But as always, you can bring the basics.

"No one bring coolers, pets, tents," Foltz said. "You are welcome to bring blankets and chairs."

In the case of an emergency, Foltz said the entire park will be well-staffed with people who can help.

"We will have the fire department, the police department, we will also have the public building authorities security on staff, so we will have an entire security team who will be here throughout the day," she said.

In terms of transportation, there a lot of options around the park.

"Parking is important, all of the city lots are free," she said.

That includes city garages, and you can find a list of those on the city's website.

With all of these plans in place, Foltz said festival goers are in for a treat. And of course, don't forget the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will play during the fireworks show!

"It should be a great, great day," she said.

The festival starts at 4 p.m. at World's Fair Park and fireworks start at 9:35 p.m.

You can watch special coverage of Festival on the 4th on Channel 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

