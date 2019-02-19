KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Have you ever wanted Gucci sunglasses or a Rolex watch? The Knox County Sheriff's Office is holding an auction for jewelry and purses seized by deputies.

Powell Auction and Realty is hosting the auction and it's only online.

The auction company said buyers will find several designer brands for sale including over a thousand watches.

"They've got men's Rolex watches, ladies Gucci sunglasses, brand new ladies handbags, Gucci wristwatches, bags of jewelry, rings," Kenny Phillips, President of Powell Auction and Realty, said.

The auction will also include ATV's and tools. Bidding will start Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

All items can be picked up on Friday, Feb.ruary 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.