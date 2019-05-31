BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Blount County firefighters are waiting for clearance to return back to work.

They're recovering after getting hurt fighting a house fire in Maryville Wednesday.

One of those firefighters is Brice Browning, who started working for the Blount County Fire Department in 2013.

"I've had a lot of fires, but this was a real hot one," said Browning.

Six years in, he sustained his first injury Wednesday when a blast from a house fire knocked him back.

"When the initial smoke came out, it blew my helmet off, and that's where my injuries lie," said Browning. "I had my helmet strap tight but it was just so much force."

His fire captain was hit by a door in this same explosion.

Browning said he was so focused on making sure the captain got medical attention, he didn't realize he was hurt, too.

"As the day went on and the heat got worse I just got a lot of the symptoms," said Browning. "Very sore, very bad headache, nausea. So I figured I needed to get checked out."

When he did he found out he had a concussion and a spinal strain. He can't drive for a few days.

"I don't know what exploded, but it was definitely an explosion of some sort," said Browning. "Could have been gas, could have been anything related, I don't know."

That's still under investigation.

Browning said he's lucky that his injuries were minor. The fire captain also got a concussion, but is recovering well.

"We've had some injuries, but it's not real often. We're always safe as we can be," said Browning.

He hopes this is his first and last injury on the job.

Going into the summer months, he said the hardest part of staying safe when fighting fires is dealing with the heat.

"We wear all our gear and it's 45, 50 pounds and it's just, it takes a big toll," said Browning. "You've always got to stay hydrated and take a lot of breaks and just have a lot of manpower there to help you out."

EMS is always on scene when firefighters are working to keep them hydrated.

Browning goes in for a medical evaluation on Monday, and if cleared he can return to work.

He said he's not sure if this accident could have been prevented, but he'll be paying even more attention on his next assignment.