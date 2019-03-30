KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local fisherman discovered a body on an embankment near the Tennessee River early Saturday morning.

The fisherman discovered the body around 10:30 a.m. on an embankment near the 5100 block of Buckhead Trail.That's near the Tennessee River.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and took the body to the Medical Examiners Office.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

If you have any information Detectives are asking that you call 865-215-2243 or email Crimetips@KnoxSheriff.org to give an anonymous tip.