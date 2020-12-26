Five vehicle crash shuts down part of Interstate 75

The crash in Loudon County involves five vehicles with injuries.

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A five vehicle crash has completely shutdown Interstate 75 Southbound in Loudon County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

The crash is located on the Southbound side of I-75 at Mile Marker 68.

On Saturday afternoon, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office posted about the five vehicle crash with injuries near Philadelphia, Tennessee.

No word as to when I-75 will reopen in Loudon County.