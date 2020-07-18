Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis

Rep. Lewis, a civil rights movement icon and longtime congressman, died Friday.

President Donald Trump and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have both ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Representative John Lewis.

Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and became a 17-term United States congressman, died Friday. He was 80.

Trump said in a statement that all flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House, at all public buildings and grounds and at all military posts, naval stations, and naval vessels through Saturday.