Flash floods, storms move through East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thunderstorms and flash floods moved through East Tennessee on Monday night.

Many are without power - KUB reported 5, 215 out of 217,987 customers are without power. 97.5% of KUB customers currently do have power.

At 9:02 p.m., Rural Metro Fire said they were assisting in water rescues around Knox County.

The Knoxville Police Department also posted to social media reminding residents to "Turn Around, Don't Drown", and to call 865-215-4010 for assistance.

What are you seeing out your window? Email photos and videos 10News to newstips@wbir.com and show us what's happening where you live.