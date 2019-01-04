KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Multiple flights were delayed at McGhee-Tyson on Monday morning on United, Delta and American after a nationwide technical glitch caused some flights across the country to be stopped for about 40 minutes.

Southwest, Delta, American and United were among the multiple airlines reporting the glitch, which occurred with a vendor that services the airlines, according to Southwest Airlines.

FAA spokesman Greg Martin told the Washington Post that the outage was within a system called Aerodata, which is used by multiple carriers to track the weight and balance of a plane.

McGhee Tyson

Flights at McGhee-Tyson on Delta, United and American appeared be delayed anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours as of 8:10 a.m.

The problem had been resolved as of 8:10 a.m., but delays were still expected across the country as a result of the glitch.

For the latest updates on departures and arrivals at McGhee-Tyson, visit flyknoxville.com.