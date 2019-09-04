ALCOA, Tennessee — A small twin-engine propeller plane went off the runway at McGhee Tyson Airport on Tuesday after its landing gear collapsed as the plane landed around 11 a.m., a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

Upon landing, the aircraft slid into the grass off the runway's edge, a tweet from the airport said.

"Aircraft removal will result in a 2.5 hr runway closure," the tweet said. Airport officials told 10News it could last longer or shorter than that time estimate, depending on how long it takes to remove the plane.

The runway is the only one that is currently in operation at McGhee Tyson Airport.

The plane was arriving from Panama City, Florida. It is currently unclear how many people were on board at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The FAA is planning to investigate the incident.

Flights in and out of McGhee Tyson appeared to be delayed by about an hour to two hours as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, according to McGhee Tyson's website.

The plane was a Beechcraft King Air. It landed on Runway 23 Left at the airport.

Passengers should check with their airline carriers for the latest updates on their flights, airport officials said.

10News has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story with new information.