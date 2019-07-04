MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Lester Bridgman, his wife and his son drove almost 700 miles to East Tennessee to reunited with their do Coyote after almost a decade without him.

"My first thought was, he is a little bigger than I remember," Bridgman said.

The last time Lester Bidgman and his family saw him he was just a pup. It was 2010 and the family, based in Orlando, Florida, had to give him up.

"He was, you know, maybe a year old," he said. "We ended up giving him to rescue animals in need."

RELATED: Hope fulfilled: Rescued Newport puppy to make full recovery from chemical burns and head to her new home

But little did he know nine years later fate would bring them back together again, thanks to a microchip.

Morristown Animal Care Coordinator, Courtney Hicks says a good Samaritan spotted Coyote in Hamblen County a few days ago.

"Little guy was left there and he realized he could have been shoved out of the car and left," she said.

The shelter would eventually take him in, clean him up and scan his microchip.

"We have a pet registry we call and I called them, they told me it was registered in Orlando," Hicks said

She later took to Facebook and that is where she found Coyote's family.

"I tracked them down on Facebook and then they called and here we are," she said.

Hicks believes this is just a testament to how important microchips are.

"Chips are of the upmost importance for anybody who adopts or just has a dog and they are so easy to get," she said.

She started working at the shelter in November but says since then she has reunited more than 20 animals with their families.

"I started crying this morning, this is my heart, this is what I want to do I want to be a shelter vet," she said.

Brigman said his heart is pretty full too.

"It's completing the family again from where the family had fell apart," he said.

Thanks to a chip, Facebook and a good samaritan the Bridgmans found a little joy and a dog from Orlando gets to go home again.



