BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Visitors will soon have another chance to visit the “Land of Oz” theme park at Beech Mountain and travel down the yellow brick road with Dorothy.

The park opens on a limited basis for special events and will be open again for select dates in June and July 2019.

Tickets for the "Journey with Dorothy" are available for June 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28. It's also open July 5.

The tickets go fast so you'll want to get them soon!

Journey with Dorothy is an interactive experience where guests have the opportunity to play one of the characters from the classic story, according to its website.

The Land of Oz is welcoming guests to take a trip down the Yellow Brick Road this summer.

"What fun for the whole family to see Dad “Putting ‘Em Up” as the Cowardly Lion or Grandma cackling like the Wicked Witch of the West. During this event, you just don't watch Oz, you're a part of it!

At Journey with Dorothy, you may be randomly selected to play one of your favorite characters as you are led through the original Land of Oz Park. Be sure to brush up on a couple of "Tra-La-La's" and prepare to laugh the day away when you become a part of this classic story during Land of Oz's Journey with Dorothy tours."

The park opened in June of 1970 with large crowds the first summer, making it a leading attraction in the Southeast. The park remained opened for 10 years, but economic issues and new theme parks to compete against forced the owners to close in 1980.

