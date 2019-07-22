A proposed development could bring food trucks and a taproom to Farragut.

Developers want to build what they're calling 'Admiral's Landing' at the corner of Campbell Station and Kingston Pike at the Old Phillips 66 gas station.

They outlined their plans before the Farragut municipal planning commission last week. The 9,000 square-foot space would include a taproom and space for rotating food trucks inside.

It would also feature outdoor patios.

The town of Farragut said the plan is in the early stages.

Studio Four Design