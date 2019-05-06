DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Davidson County corrections officer is facing felony charges after being found to have had a sexual relationship with an inmate.

According to arrest records, Emily Davis resigned from Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in mid-May when handwritten letters addressed to the inmate were intercepted by investigators.

Investigation revealed Davis used the pseudonym Dawn Adams which is her middle and maiden names to address the envelope. Davis also used her current residential address on the letters.

In the letters, Davis wrote about having sex with the inmate and about possibly being pregnant. Davis also wrote in detail about a sexual encounter that occurred on May 2.

On June 1, the inmate admitted to having sex on two separate occasions with Davis while she was employed as a corrections officer.

Davis was arrested and charged with felony sex with prisoners or inmates. She has since bonded out of jail.