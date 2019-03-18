OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge man who sued the Oak Ridge School Board of Education was awarded nearly $2 million by a jury in federal court Monday.

John Edward Anderson sued the district for several things including wrongful termination, lack of due process, and defamation.

A trial, that started on March 11, ended Monday. Anderson was awarded $1,715,097, according to a verdict form.

In the complaint, it said Anderson was a track coach who was suspended.

It said he was called into a meeting with Martin McDonald, the principal at Oak Ridge High School, on April 13, 2015. The suit claimed the meeting was to discuss allegations from a trip to South Carolina which had upset some of the parents.

"At that meeting, Plaintiff [Anderson] was advised that he was being suspended from all of his track and field duties," the suit said.

Around April 20, about a week later, he was told he would be suspended through May 11 and advised to hold a parent meeting to discuss the parents' concerns. The lawsuit claims he was told he would only be allowed to continue as assistant coach until the end of the 2015 season.

Another week passed and, according to the suit, he met with the superintendent to explain what happened but Superintendent Bruch Borchers "advised Plaintiff that he was not interested in the truth, only about the information the parents were getting from the internet regarding the trip."

The lawsuit claimed he was terminated and escorted out of the building that day.

As he was leaving, he was told that "an allegation had been made against him for having inappropriately touched a student approximately twelve years prior."

A former Tennessee Educator's Association representative and a former school board member reportedly had conversations with Borcher about Anderson's termination.

The lawsuit also claimed he was discriminated against because he had been seen drinking wine in the presence of students while on a trip to Paris, France but two other teachers who drank wine on the trips were not disciplined. The suit also said the trip wasn't a school function so "all applicable local laws were followed, and only students with a notarized parental permission slip were permitted to drink wine".

He was also accused of holding onto a lockbox with money the booster club raised selling concessions but he said he had the box because he was terminated and told not to contact any of the boosters.

Anderson asked for compensation for damages including front and back pay, emotional suffering, punitive damages, attorney's fees and the cost of litigation to include expert fees, damages for humiliation and embarrassment, damages for outrageous conduct and malicious harassment, and all other remedies and injunctions as are necessary and proper to eliminated discriminatory practices.