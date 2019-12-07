CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Roane State police officer was booked into the Campbell County jail this week on charges of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the sheriff's office.

Justin Willoughby was accused of rape in October and was immediately placed on administrative leave and removed from campus, Roane State Community College Director of Public Safety William Kain said. Willoughby later resigned.

“The allegation is deeply troubling, and we take it very seriously. Our highest priority is always student safety. The allegation was made to local authorities, who then contacted Roane State in October as part of their investigation," Kain said in a statement Friday. "The college’s police department and administration have worked with local law enforcement to provide any assistance they have needed throughout their investigation.”

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said while Willoughby was booked into their jail, the LaFollette Police Department is leading the investigation.

10News has reached out to LaFollette Police for more information.