CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The former treasurer for the Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department stole more than $300,000 from the department in Cumberland County, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Investigators determined that James Botbyl wrote 64 fire department checks totaling $302,303 payable to one of his two personal businesses and deposited them into personal business accounts. The Comptroller's Office said these checks ranged in amounts from $1,000 to $8,600.

"These checks were written over a ten-month period from November 2017 through September 2018," a release said.

Botbyl’s businesses never provided any property or services to the fire department to justify these payments, investigators said.

According to the Comptroller's Office, he was able to conceal the theft by "controlling and limiting the amount of financial information provided to the fire department’s board of directors".

The board of directors suspended Botbyle in Sept. 2018 after learning of the scheme, the report said.

“Several weaknesses allowed this theft to go undetected for several months,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “Only one signature was required on fire department checks, and the former treasurer was the only person who reviewed the bank statements."

Investigators found that during the course of his scheme, Botbyl periodically deposited personal funds totaling $62,743 in the fire department’s bank accounts in an apparent effort to repay some of the stolen money.

This left a final shortage of $239,560, according to the Comptroller's Office.

"I’m pleased to note the fire department and its board of directors have corrected these deficiencies," Wilson said.

The Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted James Charles Botbyl in April on one count of theft over $60,000. Botbyl pleaded guilty to that charge on June 19, 2019.