Former UT rower reflects on career

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — For many, discovering a passion can come unexpectedly.

And that's exactly how Jess Puccinelli, a former Vol, found her love for rowing.

Puccinelli grew up with sports like soccer and basketball, but she says rowing changed her life.

It sharpened her focus, allowing her to go from a 1.7 GPA to a 3.7 in school.

The sport also reminded her of her strengths.

"I'm the type of person who will rise to the occasion. I'm gonna rise to the level of expectation and level of competition in the room," she said.