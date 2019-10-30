KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In what the NCAA is calling an effort to support student athletes the non-profit's board of governors voted to let athletes benefit from their name and image.

"I was shocked to be quite honest," former basketball Vol and Boston Celtic Steve Hamer said.

He added how he believes this could be a game-changer for student-athletes.

"You have 102,554 people, they buy the jersey's they buy the memorabilia so why not give the student athletes a bit of the cut," he said.

As a former athlete he said there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes.

"They don't see these guys working and working in the classroom and in study hall," Hamer added.

Former football Vol Daniel Hood echoed much of the same thing.

"I was excited, I was thinking about all of the things it means for them," he said.

But he suspects it is going to take a lot of planning.

"There's a lot of loopholes with it that I think they will have to figure out to make it fair for every college... not just the university of Tennessee," Hood added.

In the NCAA announcement it includes a set of guidelines for schools and directs its three divisions to consider changing their own policy, which GoVols247 senior writer Wes Rucker said people have to understand in context.

"This is not the university paying this is other people paying them," Rucker said.

But he believes it will take time.

"This is not like all the sudden tomorrow they're going to start giving out checks to kids," he said.

Rucker also recognizes there are people who don't agree with this decision.

"People will say there needs to me a difference between amateur athletes and professional athletes," he added.

Earlier this month college football analyst Tim Tebow weighed in, too.

"We have to take care of the athletes, they are bringing in a lot of money but at the same time we have to make it fair for all universities," Tebow said.

But former Vols believe, despite those points, they are excited to see some movement.

"I'm happy for the athletes because I think it's been a long time coming," Hamer said.