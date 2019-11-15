FORT WORTH, Texas — Wedged between characters dressed as Batman and Spider-Man, and the foster parents he calls "Papi" and "Dada," 3-year-old Andy Velasquez learned a valuable lesson. Not all heroes wear capes.

Andy was one of 19 kids in foster care who saw their dreams come true Friday at the Tarrant County Family Law Center.

Dozens of friends and soon-to-be relatives crammed the courtroom as judge Judith Wells made Andy's adoption official.

Most days, Wells hears the hardest of cases and makes the most difficult decisions, but the Tarrant County Adoption Day was different.

“Today is a happy day,” Wells said. “It’s the only happy day we have in our business.”

Christopher and Kevin Velasquez, also known by their alter-egos “Papi” and “Dada,” fostered Andy for more than six months.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to do that,” Kevin said.

Andy walked into the courtroom a foster child. He walked out with a new last name, a toy Batman for his room, and a family for the rest of his life.

“We’re blessed to have him,” Christopher said. “It’s wonderful to know that he’s joining a family with lots of love and support."

Staff and volunteers from CASA Tarrant County were also on hand at the courthouse to help the kids and their new families celebrate.

